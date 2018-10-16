Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies student brought to school

EMBED </>More Videos

Student reportedly brings cookies laced with cremated remains

By
DAVIS, California --
Police are investigating after a high school student allegedly made cookies with a disturbing extra ingredient.

According to a student witness, two students were part of the plot to make and pass out sugar cookies with one of their grandparents' cremated ashes baked inside.

Police said the cookies were distributed to at least nine students.

Testing is underway to determine if they actually contained the remains. No adverse health affects have been reported.

Lt. Paul Doroshov with the Davis Police Department said, "I have not heard of anyone getting sick, or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cookiesu.s. & worldstudent safetybizarre
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters battling intense flames at house fire in Southeast Fresno
Traffic back to normal after police activity on Highway 99 causes standstill
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in Texas
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Idaho official resigns over photos from Africa hunting trip
Show More
Serial thief caught on camera breaking into cars in Northeast and Northwest Fresno
Family and friends remember father of five killed in car crash
VIDEO: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Family grieving after 17-year-old shot and killed by deputies
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
More News