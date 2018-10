Crews are cleaning up the wreckage after a truck and trailer hauling grapes crashed overnight in Fresno County. It happened around one Tuesday morning in the area of Central and Chateau Fresno.Highway Patrol Officers said the driver was going too fast and missed the turn, causing the truck and one trailer to turn over. A load of grapes spilled to the side of the road next to a vineyard.The driver suffered a cut to his forehead. No one else was hurt.