Grass fire quickly contained in central Fresno

Grass fire quickly contained in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The dry conditions across the state have led to fire behavior Fresno firefighters say they normally don't deal with until August.

Crews battled a grass fire off of Highway 168 and McKinley Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officials say when the first crew arrived, the fire was already spreading rapidly and was being pushed by the wind.

Thanks to a few barriers, such as the on-ramps of the highway, crews were able to make solid progress on this fire.

It burned about five acres burning being contained and put out.
