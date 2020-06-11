Firefighters battle grass fire along Highway 99 in Fresno

Multiple Fresno Fire units are working a vegetation fire along the 99 near Ventura, possible arson fire, suspect still in the area. Use caution driving near the incident. pic.twitter.com/e081Mqxigy — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 11, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire along Highway 99 in Fresno Thursday morning.The fire sparked near Ventura Avenue around 9 a.m.Fire crews believe the grass fire was started by an arsonist, and say the suspect is still in the area. It wasn't immediately clear if a person was in custody.Authorities are warning drivers traveling through the area to use caution.