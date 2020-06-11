fire

Firefighters battle grass fire along Highway 99 in Fresno

Firefighters are battling a grass fire along Highway 99 in Fresno Thursday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire along Highway 99 in Fresno Thursday morning.

The fire sparked near Ventura Avenue around 9 a.m.

Fire crews believe the grass fire was started by an arsonist, and say the suspect is still in the area. It wasn't immediately clear if a person was in custody.



Authorities are warning drivers traveling through the area to use caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
