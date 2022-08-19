'Grease' returns to AMC Theaters in honor of Olivia Newton-John with $5 tickets

CHICAGO -- "Grease" is coming back to the big screen -- but only for this weekend.
AMC Theaters is re-releasing Olivia Newton-John's classic film following her death earlier this month.
This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 musical with tickets costing just $5. One dollar from each ticket will even go to breast cancer research.
RELATED | Singer-actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 at Southern California home, family announces
"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John, many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," AMC Theaters CEO Aron wrote on Twitter.
Newton-John died August 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.
For more information and to find Grease playing in a theater near you, visit the AMC Theaters website.
Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.