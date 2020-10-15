FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- International ShakeOut Day is always the third Thursday of October. Even with the challenges of COVID-19 the Great Shakeout earthquake drill will still be happening this year whether it is virtually or from home.
There are more than 6.1 million people just in the state of California that are participating this year in the earthquake drill.
The Central Valley is surrounded by faults, like the San Andreas fault which is the largest in California producing earthquakes so strong that it will disrupt the entire area. The Garlock to our south and multiple faults throughout the Sierra Nevada.
Shakeout has been organized to encourage you, your community, your school, and your family to update emergency plans, and supplies, in order to stay safe during the next earthquake.
Take this time to put together an earthquake emergency kit that includes items like water, food, and first aid items.
Educate your family or co-workers about "drop, cover, and hold on." Experts say this is the best way to avoid injury and death during an earthquake.
Drop to your hands and knees to protect from being knocked down. Crawl to a sturdy table or desk to take cover and hold on to it in case it shifts during the earthquake.
Unfortunately, earthquakes can not be predicted so now is the time to make sure you are prepared for the next one.
For all the information on how to participate in the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill, click here.
How to prepare for earthquakes during International Shakeout Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'