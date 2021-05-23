Pets & Animals

Great white shark population increasing off California coast, researchers say it's a good thing

Scientists say the population increase does not mean we will see more attacks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Great white shark population increasing off California coast

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- The number of great white sharks is increasing off the California coast, according to researchers, and they say this is a good thing.

They have spent close to 20 years studying the elusive ocean predators from Santa Cruz, up to Tomales Point in Marin County, all the way to the Farallon Islands.

Various environmental actions to protect the creatures appear to be working.

"It's real indicative that the ecosystems we have here are healthy," Oregon State University Professor Taylor Chapple said. "It's healthy enough to support, they're healthy enough to support this population of, this stable population of really big large apex predators."

Each shark has a unique dorsal fin which makes them easier to track.

Scientists say the population increase does not mean we will see more attacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalssharksoceans
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News