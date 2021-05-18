Careers

Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire up to 500 people

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Great Wolf Lodge in the North Valley is hiring up to 500 Pack Members during a two-day in-person job fair.

In preparation for its opening on June 29th, the indoor water park and resort will be hiring for all positions.

Interviews will be held from Tuesday until 6 pm and Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm at the resort and are by appointment only.

Attendees are also asked to adhere to safety protocols during the interview process.

You can schedule your interview b texting the phrase "GWLNORCAL" to 25000.
