Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire up to 500 people

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Great Wolf Lodge in the North Valley is hiring up to 500 Pack Members during a two-day in-person job fair.In preparation for its opening on June 29th, the indoor water park and resort will be hiring for all positions.Interviews will be held from Tuesday until 6 pm and Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm at the resort and are by appointment only.Attendees are also asked to adhere to safety protocols during the interview process.You can schedule your interview b texting the phrase "GWLNORCAL" to 25000.