Indoor water park at Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca opening on June 29th

The resort is creating more than 500 jobs after a two-day hiring fair last week.
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park opening June 29th

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley resort is getting set to open next month in Manteca.

Workers at the Great Wolf Lodge are putting the finishing touches on water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and more at their indoor water park before June 29th.

That opening date has been pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.

Right now, they are about 93% staffed and management says orientation began on Monday.

Day passes are not available and water park amenities will only be available to hotel guests who book rooms.

Rates start at $199 a night.

