deadly shooting

Shooting at Indiana mall food court leaves 3 dead, many hurt, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting at Indiana mall food court leaves 3 dead, many hurt: Police

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Three people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.



Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianadeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Family feud leads to 19-year-old killing his own sister: Fresno police
1 killed, 2 wounded after fight breaks out at Tulare house party
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno
TOP STORIES
Crews battling brush fire in north Fresno
Fresno Police respond to reports of shots fired at River Park
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
2 kids among 6 dead after Montana dust storm pileup
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash
Show More
Body found in Merced apartment during fire
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Man killed after crashing into tree in Merced County, officials says
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
More TOP STORIES News