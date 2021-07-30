Calling all 'Grey's Anatomy' fans: You can make money by watching all 17 seasons

Well, one company is looking for someone to do just that. NiceRx is on the hunt for one superfan to binge-watch all 369 episodes of the Emmy-winning series this summer to determine who saved more lives: Meredith Grey or Miranda Bailey.
One lucky superfan will receive $1,000 in payment, a full box set of the show, a personalized Cameo message from Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and a yearlong subscription to Netflix.
As the longest-running medical drama on television, "Grey's Anatomy" has always paid homage to frontline workers. But the show's messages of celebrating real-life heroes took an ever deeper meaning in its 17th season with a storyline centering on COVID.
Season 17 of #GreysAnatomy honored frontline workers and brought back characters we love💙 @KellyMcCreary & @AntHilll talk about making the last season.— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) July 1, 2021
Even more to look forward to -- @GreysABC has been renewed for season 18: https://t.co/mWEvCxB0QW #KellyMcCreary #AnthonyHill pic.twitter.com/TOhOG35ldZ
To apply to the "Grey's Anatomy" "dream job," fans can visit NiceRx's website.