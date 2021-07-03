Local nonprofit celebrates graduation of entry-level solar installers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the northwest Fresno neighborhood on Friday as a new class of entry-level solar installers graduated.
One by one, people walked to receive their certificates at GRID Alternatives. Each graduate went through an intensive five-week solar training program.
The non-profit also invite potential employers to the graduations so they can see the skills first hand.
"Solar is still continuing to grow," says Karina Gonzalez. "If there is anyone interested in becoming a solar installer, we have open positions every five weeks. Would love for them to come check out our facility. It is definitely hands-on. We really want to grow skills that the industry is looking for, so we work with partners to identify the need and the skill that they learn are a perfect fit for what the industry wants."
Every five weeks, GRID Alternatives celebrates new graduates from its program.
If you'd like to learn more or apply, visit their website.
