FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families hit hard financially by the pandemic now have another option on where to go to pick up some free groceries.
Two of the Valley's biggest non-profits are coming together to offer drive-up services.
The Central California Food Bank and the Fresno Mission announced a partnership Thursday to give away boxes of groceries to eligible residents twice a week.
"The Central California Food Bank and donors are providing the food, the Fresno Mission is providing the space and the labor to serve families in need," said Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine.
The collaborative effort is called Groceries2Go.
Families can stop by to pick-up boxes full of staples such as meat, rice and canned items.
The Central California Food Bank launched the Groceries2Go program last May from its South Fresno distribution center but has since expanded to 12 satellite sites across the Valley, including its newest location at First Fruits Market near Dakota and Blackstone.
Organizers plan to give away 150 boxes this week and expect demand to increase moving forward.
"It's one of our ways of providing something that doesn't look like a food line and looks like a functional market and provides dignity, care and compassion for those who are facing difficulties during this time," said Fresno Mission CEO Matt Dildine.
Appointments for the free contact-less pickup can be made online and food can be collected twice a month. Officials say offering access to food in this way is ideal for many families challenged during the pandemic.
"It's a touchless pickup, families come and call the phone number and pop the trunk. We're managing many different challenges but its collaborations just like this that truly show we're better together," said Kym Dildine.
For more information, visit their website.
Fresno non-profits come together to offer drive-up grocery services to families
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News