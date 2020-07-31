shopping

New grocery store opening in Sanger, hiring 34 employees

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest location on Jensen Avenue on Thursday.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new grocery store is now open in Sanger, which created 34 new jobs in the Fresno County community.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest location on Jensen Avenue on Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening.

The Grocery Outlet stores are independently owned by local families who hire local employees.

In celebration of the grand opening, customers can enter for a chance to win more than $1,000 in free groceries - from now through August 27th.

You can enter the grocery giveaway on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsangerbusinessjobs hiringsangershoppinggrocery storecareersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
New Hobby Lobby opens in northwest Fresno
Valley Food Super Center in Kerman moving to new location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno, Clovis leaders call on Gov. Newsom to allow in-person classes at local schools
Selma Unified teachers told to show up in classrooms with no childcare help
Thaddeus Sran's grief-stricken family speaks out for first time
Central California coronavirus cases
Thousands demanding answers for issues while trying to access unemployment benefits
3 people injured at kids' birthday party in Fresno shooting
What happens to bus drivers, custodians during distance learning?
Show More
Tulare schools are 2 weeks away from starting distance learning
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Madera Co. man arrested for abuse, sex trafficking
Prayer requests stolen from central Fresno church, police say
Driver severely injured after crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News