New grocery store opening in Sanger, hiring 34 employees

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new grocery store is now open in Sanger, which created 34 new jobs in the Fresno County community.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest location on Jensen Avenue on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening.
The Grocery Outlet stores are independently owned by local families who hire local employees.
In celebration of the grand opening, customers can enter for a chance to win more than $1,000 in free groceries - from now through August 27th.
You can enter the grocery giveaway on their website.
