Fire breaks out at central Fresno grocery store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small fire broke out at a grocery store in central Fresno on Friday morning.Firefighters say pieces of cardboard caught fire near the back of the Grocery Outlet on Blackstone and Effie. The flames then spread to inside the store.A sprinkler-system inside the store kept the fire from growing. Fire crews were able to put the flames out quickly.Damage to the store was minimal; the fire mostly burned cardboard in a storage section.Firefighters are working to repair some of the water damage left behind by the sprinklers.The cause of the fire is under investigation.