Fresno County health official: Critical two weeks ahead for United States

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- By now, social distancing has become part of our vernacular.After weeks of practicing self-isolation, is the public doing enough to flatten the curve?What happens if local hospitals get overwhelmed by a surge of patients?"Based on the worst-case scenario kind of modeling, we're going to need more than what we have," says Dr. Rais Vohra. "We may need several hundred more beds, and ventilators, etc."According to Dr. Vohra, the next two weeks will be crucial to America's overall health.Officials say now is the time to avoid running essential errands, like going to the grocery store, and are urging even tighter restrictions on everyday life to mitigate the spread of the virus during this critical time."If we do get a surge that happens very suddenly like we're seeing in other communities in the U.S., we're going to be very challenged in providing the top-level care for these critically ill patients," Dr. Vohra said.If grocery, delivery, or ordering items online is not an option, and you still must go to the store, officials recommend only getting what's essential to limit your time inside the building.Most stores are now working to follow social distancing guidelines while keeping shoppers and employees as safe as they can."Californians, in general, have gotten into the happen of shopping when they need to," says Dave Heylen with the California Grocers Association. "If they need something, they run to the store. Rather than do that and spend additional time in the store, we recommend you put together a shopping list before you even leave."Officials also recommend if you must enter a store, that you shop with your eyes and not your hands.