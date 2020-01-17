NJ groom accused of sexual assault at wedding reception gets probation

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception to probation.

Matthew Aimers, 32, of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault. Under terms of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to six years' probation. The more serious charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped.

The agreement was reached after close consultation with the victim.

EMBED More News Videos

Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 8, 2019.



Authorities said Aimers approached the waitress at his November 2018 wedding reception at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, and asked her to "go outside and make out."

Police said Aimers then followed her into a bathroom, where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

The waitress was able to break free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indecent exposuresexual assaultwedding
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Snow Day School Schedules
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in 11-year-old's abduction
Driver crashes into power pole, hundreds without power in southwest Fresno
Show More
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
Fresno Co. officials accused of stealing from the dead
Grammys CEO placed on leave for misconduct allegations
Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund
More TOP STORIES News