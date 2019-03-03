Group beats up homeless men sleeping on NYC street, steals $5

Wanted for a Robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 1002 60th St. #Brooklyn . Have you seen them? Do you know these individuals?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are anonymous.💰You may receive up to a $2500 REWARD! #YourCityYourCall @cmenchaca @NYDailyNews @nypost @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/DxeprvJhoO