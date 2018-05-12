Group of Grizzlies get World Series rings

Saturday night a group of Fresno Grizzlies finally received their championship rings. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Saturday night a group of Fresno Grizzlies finally received their championship rings for being a part of the 2017 World Series winning Houston Astros team.


It was the first time the group, headlined by Tony Kemp, got to see their rings in person. "It's definitely something that'll I will cherish for the rest of my life and it's always going to be passed down in my family," Kemp said. "They'll be fighting over this ring when I go to heaven." He later told ABC30 he'd have to look into a safety deposit box for safekeeping.


Kemp extended his hitting streak to 18 games while also hitting his 21st double with the team, a new franchise record. The Grizzlies beat the Salt Lake City Bees 7-4.
