Group of Grizzlies get World Series rings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Saturday night a group of Fresno Grizzlies finally received their championship rings for being a part of the 2017 World Series winning Houston Astros team.
Players, coaches & medical staff received their #WorldSeries hardware tonight!— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 13, 2018
It was the first time the group, headlined by Tony Kemp, got to see their rings in person. "It's definitely something that'll I will cherish for the rest of my life and it's always going to be passed down in my family," Kemp said. "They'll be fighting over this ring when I go to heaven." He later told ABC30 he'd have to look into a safety deposit box for safekeeping.
Kemp extended his hitting streak to 18 games while also hitting his 21st double with the team, a new franchise record. The Grizzlies beat the Salt Lake City Bees 7-4.