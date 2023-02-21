Operation Gift Box: Fresno teens plant flowers at senior living community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young people with the Assistance League of Fresno are taking action and making spirits bright this President's Day.

The group of teens spent their day off from school on getting their hands dirty with planting.

The project called Operation Gift Box is helping the residents at Twilight Haven Senior Living in Southeast Fresno.

The high school volunteers with the Assistance League wanted to share joy and happiness through a spring flower planting day.

The Fresno chapter of the national nonprofit organization is dedicated to making local lives better.

Matthew Yang and Kendric Hsu are the student program coordinators.

"It's nice to feel like someone is there, someone is caring for them, someone is truly looking out to them and they are not alone," Yang said.

"I see these different communities and I just want to help strengthen them and just build up our community and all the feelings and just help people in general," Hsu said.

On Presidents Day, the weather cooperated for the group to enjoy a day of outside painting decorations and eating lunch.

Of course, funny and memorable conversations were on the agenda, along with planting flowers and a lemon tree.

Carol Crownover was one of the residents painting with the students.

"I really appreciate young people caring and being willing to step up and do something, and if they are willing to come out here and put on an event like this, I am going to show up," Crownover said.

Their time was short, but the lessons they learned from each other will last forever.

86-year-old Gary Becker has lived here for nearly 20 years, but he said being surrounded by these teens makes him feel younger.

"I appreciate young people caring about other people," Becker laughed. "That's how you feel young".

If you are a soon-to-be high school student interested in the assistance league, click here for more information.