COVID-19 vaccine

US pauses plan to give COVID-19 vaccine to Guantanamo Bay's 40 prisoners

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba -- The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday that the Defense Department would be "pausing" the plan to give the vaccination to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.

Kirby said no prisoners had yet received the vaccination. The plan drew some criticism after The New York Times reported that the vaccination of prisoners would start in the coming days.

"We're pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols," Kirby said. "We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe."

EMBED More News Videos

According to the World Health Organization, there have been more COVID cases reported in the past two weeks than during the entire first six months of this crisis.



The U.S. military announced earlier this month that it planned to offer the vaccine to prisoners as it vaccinated all personnel at the detention center.

At the time, U.S. Southern Command said it expected to have enough vaccine for all of the approximately 1,500 personnel assigned to the detention center. It said that the vaccine would be offered to prisoners but did not plan to reveal how many actually received it because of medical privacy regulations.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among the detention center prisoners. Early in the pandemic the U.S. military stopped reporting cases at individual bases for security reasons.

The U.S. opened the detention center in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaida and the Taliban. Those who remain include five men facing a trial by military commission for their alleged roles planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcubaprison
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP urging safe driving as many head to snowy Fresno County mountains
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
77-year-old man hit by car in Merced, police say
23-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 99 in central Fresno
Highway 140 in Mariposa County currently closed due to rock slide
Show More
First responders head to Hanford to celebrate six-year-old's birthday
38-year-old man robbed and stabbed in SE Fresno, police say
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again
Fresno man gets call giving wrong date for COVID vaccine appointment
Yosemite National Park hit by worst weather damage in decades
More TOP STORIES News