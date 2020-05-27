Coronavirus California

California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to give update on reopening schools

SAN FRANCISCO -- Educators around the state are using the summer to prepare for what's shaping up to be an unconventional back-to-school season.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thumond will be hosting a virtual press conference Wednesday morning to give an update on how schools are planning to reopen in the fall.

PHASE 3 REOPENING: Gov. Newsom: Barbershops, hair salons can reopen in 47 CA counties

In an interview with our sister station, KGO-TV, on Monday, Thurmond said "there's no one size fits all" when it comes to school reopening.

That being said, there are a few things we can expect pretty much across the board. For starters, students and staff will be required to maintain physical distance and probably wear face masks. There may also be some required temperature taking of students and teachers, Thurmond said. He said it's not yet decided whether students or staff will need to be tested for the virus before returning to school campuses.

We also know that students will probably only be allowed back into the classroom in smaller numbers, but there are a few ways school districts may choose to accomplish that. Some districts are planning to bring students back on campus every day of the week, while also having online learning available simultaneously for any students or parents who request it. Other schools are planning to split students into morning and afternoon sessions. A third option is splitting students into cohorts; one group would attend in-person classes Mondays and Wednesdays, while the other would attend Tuesdays and Thursdays. Everyone would do distance learning on Fridays.

For high school students who have six or more periods a day with different teachers, may follow a different learning model. They may be broken into smaller, stable groups who stay in the same classroom all day while teachers cycles in and out.

As for when schools will reopen their classrooms, Thurmond said that's up to the districts. The state is working to provide guidelines, but local district leaders can decide how to implement them. Thurmond says he's hearing most districts plan to reopen for in-person instruction at their usual time in late August or early September.

