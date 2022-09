At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.

Porterville's Special Investigations Unit targeted people involved in the illegal manufacturing and distribution of firearms.

Authorities recovered several guns and ammunition during the raids.

Many of those arrested Friday are known gang members.

Police also arrested a juvenile wanted for carjacking and armed robbery.