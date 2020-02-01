Visalia Police looking for man who shot at a group of people

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the man who shot a gun at a group of people last night in Visalia.Officers showed up to Harold and Hall around 8 p.m. Friday.They responded to reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found a man with a bullet wound to his back.Police rushed the victim to a hospital, and he is expected to survive.Investigators say the suspect approached the small crowd of people then shot the victim before running away.Visalia Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to come forward.