Gunfire interrupts parties on Bulldog Lane near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunfire interrupted back to school parties on Bulldog Lane where students were celebrating the last weekend before classes begin at Fresno State.
Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot at around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Village at Ninth apartment complex, across from Bulldog Stadium.
Fresno police shut down the street, interviewed witnesses, and called out crime scene investigators.
They did not find a victim or a suspect, but they did find a shell casing.
