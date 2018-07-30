CARR FIRE

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri drove from the Napa Valley to Redding to work with the Salvation Army and help feed Carr Fire evacuees. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
The Carr Fire, burning near the Northern California city of Redding has forced 14,000 people to evacuate and has killed six people and destroyed over 700 homes.

RELATED: Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres

It is just one of 17 wildfires burning across the state, which has stretched resources thin.

That's why, over the weekend, celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri drove from the Napa Valley to Redding to work with the Salvation Army to help feed the evacuees.

"It is unbelievable to see what folks are going through, but also how great this community is," said Fieri. "It is great to see how all these folks have come together with the Salvation Army. We are in tough times in the world, with all the things going on, and boy, you take a moment like this, and you really see what America's made of, a lot of great people coming together."

"My team and I got involved. My son and I, and his buddies, and a bunch of mine, we loaded up our caravan from wine country and drove four hours up here."



"I have probably got 20 volunteers, right now we are standing in a parking lot of Shasta College, and we have a makeshift kitchen set up with one of my trailers and a bunch of stoves."

"We just did lunch for 750, and we are getting ready to do dinner for that same group right now, trying to keep the menu interesting."

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireforest fireCarr Firecal fireevacuationdestroyed homesCalifornia - NorthernCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARR FIRE
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
Photos from the wildfires across California
Firefighter that was working on Carr Fire killed in traffic accident
PG&E employee dies while working in the area of the Carr Fire in Shasta County
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News