Southeast Fresno hair salon celebrates grand opening amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno community celebrated today as a new business is opened in Calwa.

It's a grand-opening of Calwa Beauty Salong in Southeast Fresno.

This family-owned business started planning for this opening 15 years ago and started the construction three years ago.

On one side, it's the Calwa Beauty Salon and on the other side, it's Three-Nines Fine Barbershop.

After 25 years of doing nails and then eventually hair, one of the owners said this new shop means a lot to her family.

"As a Hispanic, I feel so proud of opening a place like this for my community," says Calwa Beauty Salon Owner Susie Leal.

"It definitely was a joint effort, and it was a long time for all of us," says Three-Nines Fine Barbershop Owner Tania Sanchez. "We all put in hard work and with family, you can do anything."

The salon and the barbershop will be open for business on Monday, March 1.

Due to the pandemic, they are only taking appointments. You have to call to book appointments at 559-445-9912.
