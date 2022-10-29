How your kids can have a safe and healthy Halloween

Halloween is a fun holiday, but it's easy to forget potential dangers. Here's how your kids can have a safe and healthy Halloween.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Halloween is a fun holiday, but it's easy to forget of potential dangers.

The younger ghouls and goblins will be walking the streets, and it's something families and drivers need to be mindful about.

"We know that pedestrian injuries are actually the number one injury on Halloween," said Dr. Carmela Sosa, with Valley Children's Healthcare. "So you want to make sure your kids costumes are bright-colored and reflective."

Dr. Sosa also suggests face paint instead of masks because they can block a child's vision.

Parents, don't forget to make sure their shoes are properly tied.

"Kids will come in, most often, it's going to be trips or falls or an injury, maybe a broken arm or sprained scrapes," Dr. Sosa said.

Spooky season isn't complete without the sweet treats.

"It's important to only take candy that comes in a wrapper that's a recognized type of candy wrapper," said Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, with Kaiser Permanente.

"Parents need to watch out for choking hazards for those kids, whether they be hard gumballs or round candies, or candies with nuts," said Dr. Sosa.

If your teenager will be out and about, know where they're going.

"Set a route, know where they're going and have a set time for them to come back," Dr. Sosa said. "That way you can know when you expect them and when to get worried."

For those heading to parties with family or friends, doctors suggest getting up to date on vaccinations, as COVID is still around and the flu cases are ramping up.

"As long as you're vaccinated, as long as you're in a family or group of friends that you usually associate with, it should be okay," Dr. Rodriguez said.

If you follow these tips, doctors believe adults and kids can avoid any health and safety scares this Halloween.