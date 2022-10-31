Health officials offer advice on costume makeup, candy this Halloween

Halloween is just a few hours away and officials are hoping you'll be keeping safety in mind as you put on those costumes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Halloween is just a few hours away and officials are hoping you'll be keeping safety in mind as you put on those costumes.

Before you put the finishing touches on that Halloween costume and head out to track down the best spot for candy in town, don't forget these tips so you don't get tricked.

Pedestrian safety is always a big concern on October 31st.

"Wear bright costumes, if necessary use some of that reflective tape. I know it sounds silly and it's something that you night not have, but it's something useful," said Steven Wiener from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

He says you'll also want to make sure costumes -- especially homemade ones -- are flame resistant.

Another concern for the FDA is make up.

"Just make sure the first time you use it isn't on Halloween. Give it a test, whoever's going to be wearing it -- especially if it's your kid, put a little sample on there," said Wiener.

You should also avoid contact lenses from anyone other than a doctor. They might look cool, but if they're not FDA approved, they could do some real damage to your eyes.

Every year, there are concerns over candy being laced with poison or drugs.

This year is no different, especially with rainbow fentanyl on the streets.

"Certain drugs are showing up now in the candy, Fentanyl is disguised to look like Tic Tacs and M &Ms and things like that so just be really careful and cautious," said Wiener.

The bright colors of the pills are concerning for parents.

When it comes to candy, don't take anything that is not commercially wrapped. Parents should also inspect that candy before letting their kids eat any of it.