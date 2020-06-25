'Hamilton' on Disney Plus: Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda and other original cast members

WABC-TV's entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon sat down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show's creator and star, and other members of the original cast to talk about "#Hamilfilm" as it's become known on Twitter.
July 3 on @disneyplus, #Hamilfilm.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020
May you always be satisfied... pic.twitter.com/42ecf0XkHO
"I call it the best seat in the house, but it's actually kind of better than the best seat in the house," Miranda said. "I'm incredibly grateful that we had the foresight to film this and the biggest thing was accessibility is an issue in theater, on Broadway."
Miranda said like restaurants, Broadway can only serve so many customers at a time. He said they wanted to make sure the show was captured so the world can see what was happening inside the theater.
"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
The screen version of the show was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016.
The show won 11 Tony Awards, including best new musical in 2016, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in drama.
"Hamilton" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more.
Featured Interviews:
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton)
Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds)
Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) and Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton)