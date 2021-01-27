FDA

Hand sanitizers from Mexico given FDA 'import alert' due to methanol risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed these products on a countrywide "import alert," CNN reported.

They say some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer in the U.S.

RELATED: 87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

According to the FDA, the substance, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin.

It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency says sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until they review the products' safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmexicofdacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
FDA
FDA approves syringes to extract an extra dose from COVID vaccine vials
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
FDA gives warning on tests supplied to city testing sites
FDA study could lead to removal of blood donation restrictions for gay men
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-5 over Grapevine closed due to snow, storm moves into Central CA
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
Central CA first responders prepared to help with weather emergencies
Madera, Mariposa Co. residents bracing for winter storm one week after Mono wind event
City of Fresno preparing for possible flooding, Mayor Dyer says
Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with truck in central Fresno
Show More
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Longtime South Valley law enforcement officer dies of COVID-19
Biden to pause oil, gas sales on public lands: Sources
One shot and killed in Atwater, another hospitalized
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
More TOP STORIES News