Man arrested for attempted murder in Hanford, police say

The 18-year-old suspect was on active supervised release following a hit-and-run crash a few weeks earlier.

Hanford police have a man in custody in connection to a shooting. Zysean Wafer is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police have a man in custody in connection to a shooting.

Zysean Wafer is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.

The shooting happened last Friday night at Phillips and Braden Avenue.

Moments after officers were sent to the scene, a 23-year-old man showed up at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim had surgery and is expected to be okay.

Detectives soon identified Wafer as the gunman.

They say he's a convicted felon, so he's not allowed to carry a weapon.

The 18-year-old suspect was on active supervised release following a hit-and-run crash a few weeks earlier.