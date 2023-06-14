  • Watch Now

Hanford mom publishes book after son's murder

ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 1:39AM
A heartbroken Hanford mother just published a book about the murder of her son - Wyland Gomes.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A heartbroken Hanford mother just published a book about the murder of her son - Wyland Gomes.

In March 2020, Wyland was shot and killed by his own father -- who then took his own life.

"Some days are better than others," shared Wyland's mom, Christy Camara.

Every day is filled with memories of her 10-year-old son. She started writing them in a notebook.

"Memories that I was afraid I was going to forget -- these stories of my son," she said. "Then it just kind of manifested into all of the feelings I have associated with his death, and how my life has changed drastically."

In her newly published book, "Can I Still Be Funny After My Son's Murder?" Camara hopes to share her story to prevent a similar tragedy.

"Maybe there's another person in a relationship that is going through the same things that might not know the severity of their relationship," she said. "That this could be the worst-case scenario, and people need to know that this can happen. Not just can happen, it did happen."

Though Camara may never understand why it happened, the book is a way to keep Wyland's legacy alive.

The memoir is available to buy online.

In October 2022, Camara filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Justice, which denied her requests for details about her ex-husband's gun sale and background check.

According to her lawyer, there was a court order prohibiting Victor Gomes from buying a gun.

Wyland's mom hopes to get more answers, so she could create Wyland's Law to protect more Californians from gun violence.

