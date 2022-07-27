Man arrested for beating death of brother in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for the beating death of his brother in Hanford.

Police say early Wednesday morning, they were informed of a fight happening on W. Sidonia Street.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Steven Desoto laying in the street with major injuries. He was taken to Adventist Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities reached out to Steven's brother, 23-year-old Elias Desoto, and he said he was responsible for Steven's injuries.

Police learned that the brothers were drinking together and that a fight broke out after an argument, leading to Steven's death.

Elias was booked in the Kings County Jail on homicide charges.