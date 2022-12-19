45-year-old woman killed in head-on crash involving big rig in Hanford, CHP says

Officers say the woman was driving a Toyota when she drifted into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the big rig.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 45-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a big rig in Hanford Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after 5 am on Highway 43 north of Fargo.

Officers say the woman was driving a Toyota when she drifted into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with the big rig.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Officers are still investigating what led the woman to drift in the way of the big rig.

The driver of the big rig did not suffer any injuries.