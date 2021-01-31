Society

First responders head to Hanford to celebrate six-year-old's birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of first responders went out to Hanford today to help celebrate Talon Giles' sixth birthday.

Eight different agencies and organizations came out to wish Talon a happy birthday.

He is the son of former Lemoore Police Officer John Giles, who passed away a few years ago.

Organizers say this was the first time they could get out to see him since John passed away.
