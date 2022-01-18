Field worker's company truck stolen from armed man in Hanford, deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A good Samaritan in Hanford became the victim of a violent crime on Monday.A field worker found a crashed SUV near Sixth and Houston Avenues.They approached the vehicle to check for any victims inside.At that point, an armed man got out of the SUV.He had a rifle and carjacked the Good Samaritan's truck, a Ford F-350.Investigators say it is a company truck with a Rodriguez Brothers farming agency sticker on it.Anyone who may have seen this truck is asked to call the Kings County Sheriff's Office.