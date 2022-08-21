WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man severely injured after rollover crash in Hanford

The driver was pinned in but firefighters were able to get him out.

KFSN logo
8 minutes ago

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital with major injuries after his truck crashed into a fence in Hanford.

It happened around 9:30 on Saturday night on Grangeville Boulevard near Avenue 9 and 1/4.

CHP officers responded and found a blue Dodge pickup that had rolled over and crashed into a fence and some trees.

The driver was pinned in but firefighters were able to get him out.

He was then airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

It's unknown at this time if drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.