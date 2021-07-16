29-year-old woman killed in crash near Hanford, boyfriend remains hospitalized

Woman killed in crash near Hanford, boyfriend remains hospitalized

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old woman died after a crash near Hanford on Saturday and her boyfriend remains seriously injured.

Friends of 27-year-old Esteban Barreto say he is on a ventilator in the ICU of a San Jose hospital.

He was inside a car with his girlfriend and their dog they rescued when they were hit by another car near 6th and Excelsior last weekend.

The woman, from Kingsburg, died in the collision, along with their dog.

Barreto was rushed to Kaweah Health and then transferred to the Bay Area hospital.

Friends say the couple met through teaching and Barreto was about to start as a teacher in the Clovis Unified School District this fall.

A GoFundMe has been started for Barreto and his family.
