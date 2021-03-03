Hanford man arrested after illegal recordings, child pornography found on his phone

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 59-year-old Hanford man was arrested after deputies say he took photos of people while using the bathroom and had child pornography on his cell phone.The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Gary Canalez hid his phone behind the toilet in the bathroom of the home he shared with his elderly family members in Hanford. He recorded them while they were in the restroom.Canalez's family discovered the phone and reported him to authorities.A short time later, investigators found another phone belonging to Canalez, which had child pornography. Detectives say the videos had been taken about a year earlier.On Monday, deputies arrested Canalez at America's Best Value Inn on Lacey Boulevard.He has been booked in the Kings County Jail on several charges, including possession of child pornography, elder abuse, and invasion of privacy.