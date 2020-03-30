Coronavirus

Hanford holds 'social distancing egg hunt'

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Easter may look a little different this year, but there are still ways for kids to enjoy it!

The Hanford Parks and Recreation department is hosting a 'social distancing egg hunt.'

Children are encouraged to cut out and decorate paper eggs - and hang them in a front window of their home.

Other families can then take a walk or drive around and see how many eggs they can spot.

Officials are also asking participants to post photos of their eggs on Facebook and tag the parks and rec department.

The paper egg hunt started on Saturday and runs through April 5.
Related topics:
community & eventshanfordsocial distancingcoronaviruseaster
