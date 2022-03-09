Food Truck Takeover seeing big success in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second week, food trucks were spotted at Civic Park in Hanford for the community to enjoy.Last year, the city launched the event, Food Truck Takeover, and brought it back after its success.Armando Da Silva, Recreation Supervisor for the city, says they've seen the impact it's creating for the food truck vendors and downtown shops."We had a couple of businesses treat their employees, hand them tickets, they get their free meal and the vendors will redeem their tickets at the business and get paid," he said.For Ricardo Macias, Owner of Tacos San Marcos, every opportunity for exposure is valued, especially since they launched their second truck only a few months ago."Thanks to that, we try to do good food for them and they come and support our business," he said.The people of Hanford are not complaining about this new way of spending their Tuesday afternoons.Locals Marty and Debbie Reaber say Taco Tuesdays downtown is their new weekly activity."You get to get out, meet people in the park and have a really nice lunch and look at his weather," they said. "I mean, you can't go wrong."Macias says the only downfall at the moment with traveling to events is the price at the pump."We don't want to raise our prices, and I don't know what we are going to do," he said. "We are going to try to handle the price, and hopefully, it comes back down."If you are interested in changing your lunch spot once a week, the trucks will be parked here every Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm until May 3 trucks.Every first Saturday of the month from 6 pm to 9:30 pm from April to June, double the amount of trucks will make their way."We invite the whole community, even if you are not from Hanford, come on out," Da Silva said.The city says they are working to rotate the food trucks to allow more businesses to participate in the event.