Hanford police arrest man for soliciting minor at park across high school

Hanford police have arrested a man for soliciting a minor at a local park across from Hanford High School on Wednesday.

Officials say, Christopher Rios, 39, solicited the girl for sexual acts and nude photos while she was at the Earl F. Johnson Park.

Police say the victim told a school resource officer about the incident, giving them a description of the man and his vehicle.

Thursday, officers arrested Rios, and he was booked into the Kings County jail.

