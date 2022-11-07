Hanford hit and run suspect turns himself in after fatally striking 21-year-old pedestrian

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old man has turned himself in to police after fatally striking a pedestrian on Friday night.

The Hanford Police Department said Benjamin Fernadez turned himself in Saturday morning along with the vehicle that was involved.

Fernandez allegedly hit 21-year-old Joshua Kinser at the intersection E. Lacey Boulevard and 10th avenue in the roadway around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Medical personnel declared Kinser dead on the scene after attempting to provide aid.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect and the sedan involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Fernandez was booked into Kings County jail for felony hit and run, causing death and involuntary manslaughter.