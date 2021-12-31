Man, teen arrested in connection to deadly Hanford shooting

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested in Arizona in connection with a deadly shooting in Hanford that occurred last week.Hanford police say 27-year-old Kyle Steele was shot inside a home on South Phillips Street north of Hanford-Armona Road on December 22.Steele died from his injuries at the scene.After a week of investigating, police tracked down the suspected shooter, Darrieon Corbert, in Phoenix, Arizona.Phoenix police and detectives with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force found and arrested Corbert on Thursday.Corbert is in jail in Maricopa County in Arizona and is expected to soon be extradited to the Kings County Jail.Police say they have also arrested a 15-year-old in connection to Steele's death. He is being held at the Kings County Juvenile Center.