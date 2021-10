HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's never too early to talk about the holidays, and things will be a little bit jollier in Hanford this year.The city's parks and recreation department is bringing a real ice rink to downtown Hanford's Civic Park from November 20 to January 9.The ice rink will be open seven days a week.Guests will also be able to enjoy food vendors and hot cocoa as well as live entertainment.They will also be able to take photos with Santa.