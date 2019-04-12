Hanford kindergarten teacher arrested for child abuse

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Police Department says a kindergarten teacher has been arrested for child abuse.According to a police report, on Tuesday officers received information about an alleged case of child abuse at Lee Richmond School.Upon further investigation, it was determined underage minor sustained injuries as the result of a teacher's actions.Police arrested Melissa Ediger, 44, for child abuse and intimidating/dissuading a witness.Ediger was booked into the Kings County Jail but was released the same day after posting bail.The Superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District, Joy C. Gabler, released this statement regarding Ediger's arrest:Parents in Hanford were in shock after learning about the arrest."It's actually very sad. It's supposed to be a school where my kid is supposed to be safe," said Yesica Ponce.Investigators found that the child involved in the incident was injured.Parents say they are surprised this would happen at their child's school.Another parent, Rosa Perez, said, "(I am) shocked because until the time we pick them up it's (the teachers') responsibility to make sure they are safe. Once they come home with us it's our responsibility."Some parents said they wished the district or school would have notified them about the incident, because they found out from media outlets.