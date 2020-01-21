molestation

Hanford man acquitted of charges of sexually abusing child at wife's day care business

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County jury has acquitted a Hanford man that was charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 multiple times over a six-month period, ending in May of 2016.

Hanford Police detectives started their investigation of 50-year-old Jose Puga in December and arrested him earlier this month.

"The child originally told their parents," said Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin. "And the parents originally confronted the suspect and the suspect's wife about the allegations and then contacted the police department afterward."

Police say the crimes happened at a Hanford gas station, and at least once, at his house, where Puga's wife also runs a daycare business.

Police say the victim had been going there for several years.

Puga is a part-time employee.



"He was licensed through the state to be able to watch them when she wasn't available for up to so many hours," Vallin said.

Records indicate the daycare has been licensed by the state since 2009, and in the last five years, they've received numerous citations.

Some citations were considered serious, including letting two different people stay or live at the home without getting a criminal record clearance first.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordhanfordday caremolestation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOLESTATION
27-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting minor in Visalia
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
26-year-old Porterville man arrested after sending lewd photos to a child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
Driver crashes into apartment complex after being shot near Fresno State
Hit-and-run crash victim near Fresno State remembered as selfless, generous
More than 1,200 without power after driver crashes into pole
Fresno church gathers to remember Martin Luther King Jr.
Texas marathon runner dies after heart attack during race
Show More
Volunteers clean up the community in honor of MLK Day
New facility coming to South Merced to provide housing for homeless
Madera County celebrates California Restaurant Month
Health Watch: Artificial pancreas can help diabetics manage condition
Consumer Watch: How to keep your gym clothes fresh
More TOP STORIES News