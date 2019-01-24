RAPE

Hanford man arrested for stabbing, raping woman he met on dating site

Investigators say 32-year-old Jimmy Newman stabbed the woman in the back and in the hand -- then raped her.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Hanford man is under arrest - accused of attacking a woman he met on a dating website.

Police say 32-year-old Jimmy Newman met with the woman at the the Casa Del Sol Apartment complex in Hanford on Monday.

Investigators say he stabbed her in the back and in the hand -- then raped her.

She was able to escape and flagged down someone to help.

Newman hid for three days at another apartment in Armona but detectives were able to track him down.

He was booked into jail and faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
