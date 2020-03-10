Teen found lying on Hanford airport runway, bites officer while being arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a 17-year-old was found lying in the middle of a runway at the Hanford airport Monday night.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office discovered the teen just before 11 pm as deputies were attempting to land their plane at the Hanford Municipal Airport.

Earlier in the day, the teen's parents reported him missing to the Hanford Police Department.

Investigators aren't sure how he got into the airport and in the path of an oncoming plane, but say the teen was not hit.

The plane could not land, so it went back up and made a second round.

Authorities say the teen was under the influence but did not specify if it was drugs or alcohol.

He is facing several charges.

Hanford police say one of their officers was bit by the teen while trying to arrest him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordarrestcrimehanford
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News